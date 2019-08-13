-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 86.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 91.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MannKind by 3,449,500.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 188,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,102. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $216.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.