-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPLO shares. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. 103,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.