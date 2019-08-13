$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Several brokerages have commented on LCI. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 760,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $262.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,101,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,186,113.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 105.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

