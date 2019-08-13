$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.23. Newmont Goldcorp also reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont Goldcorp.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Sunday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.76.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $237,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,208 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 10,220,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

