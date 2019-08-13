$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. WhiteHorse Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 62.01%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In related news, Director Kevin Francis Burke acquired 3,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $3,210,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.14. 81,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,221. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.