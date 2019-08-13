$0.51 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 782,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,911. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 421.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

