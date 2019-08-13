$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Flowserve posted sales of $952.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $990.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.7% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,038,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

