$1.76 EPS Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.80. J M Smucker reported earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.46 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $8.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 774,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,958. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J M Smucker has a 1 year low of $91.32 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

