$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Athene reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of ATH stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.38. 24,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Athene has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,680,000 after buying an additional 1,632,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 418.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,162,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after buying an additional 938,304 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after buying an additional 332,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 200.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 483,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 322,500 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 76.1% in the first quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 285,400 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

