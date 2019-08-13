102,171 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $13,303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen raised United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

