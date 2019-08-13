$104.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post sales of $104.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.45 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $96.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $408.10 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $446.42 million, with estimates ranging from $428.50 million to $459.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,786. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

