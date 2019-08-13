$13.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to post sales of $13.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.55 billion and the highest is $13.95 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $13.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $56.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.25 billion to $57.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $55.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.17 billion to $58.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.07. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

