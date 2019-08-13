$146.99 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $146.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.90 million to $148.10 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $143.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $587.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $584.23 million to $593.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $604.89 million, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $150.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 target price on Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.71. 238,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,402. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,481 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $122,043.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,415.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 882.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

