16,000 Shares in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

CHH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,387. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.54.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 24,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $2,072,756.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,845.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

