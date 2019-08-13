161,553 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 134.6% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

XOP traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. 1,703,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,330,977. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

