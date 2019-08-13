1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH during the first quarter worth about $12,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,114,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,940,000 after buying an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH in the first quarter valued at about $9,684,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH by 16.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV FDT opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 12-month low of $1,047.39 and a 12-month high of $1,245.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09.

