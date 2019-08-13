$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Autoliv from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Autoliv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,138. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.83.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

