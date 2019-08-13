211,355 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 211,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,192,000. Paypal makes up approximately 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,742,000 after buying an additional 136,213 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,077,000 after buying an additional 156,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,760,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $702,008,000 after buying an additional 181,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,675,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.81.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,188,230. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $3,212,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,160,754.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,257,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

