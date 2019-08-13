$285.80 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $285.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $231.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.32 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FBC traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $34.33. 514,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,364. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $36.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

