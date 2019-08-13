$32.88 Million in Sales Expected for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will report sales of $32.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BP Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners reported sales of $32.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $125.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $154.26 million, with estimates ranging from $132.51 million to $176.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BP Midstream Partners.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 122.39%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

BPMP stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,810. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

