3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the 3D printing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.23% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems reported weak Q2 results wherein revenues and earnings declined year over year. The company is hurt by a disruption in shipments of its metal printers, due to a technical glitch. Moreover, last year’s large orders from Align poses a key challenge throughout the current year. Soft sales in on-demand manufacturing due to lower demand from the automotive industry in Europe and business alignments related to export compliance and outsourcing are a downside. However, the company’s cost-control initiative and its decision to exit the entertainment business are likely to boost its bottom line, going forward. The company is also benefiting from growth in simulator, dental and advanced manufacturing. Despite the current revenue headwinds, 3D Systems expects printers, materials, healthcare and software to be long-term drivers.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. 30,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $840.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.94.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,417,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

