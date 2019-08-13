3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 663.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,025 shares during the period. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 9,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $164.43. 170,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,843. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $158.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.61.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

