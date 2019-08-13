600 Shares in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the first quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in China Telecom by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Telecom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHA traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. 22,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Telecom Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10.

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

