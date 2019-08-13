93,723 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 67,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 152.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

