A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.11

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 11307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMKBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.03.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand  A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

