Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (ABD) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ABD opened at GBX 249.25 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 259.85. Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of $278.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95.

Get Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust alerts:

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.