Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Trading 0.7% Higher

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.46 ($1.03) and last traded at A$1.44 ($1.02), 433,909 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.43 ($1.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $782.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.47.

Get Accent Group alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Hapgood sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13), for a total value of A$204,852.00 ($145,285.11).

About Accent Group (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.