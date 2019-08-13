Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of ACD opened at C$9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.40. Accord Financial has a 1-year low of C$8.96 and a 1-year high of C$10.45.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

