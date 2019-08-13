Acorn Capital Investment Fund (ASX:ACQ) Shares Down 2.4%

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Ltd (ASX:ACQ)’s stock price fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.01 ($0.71) and last traded at A$1.01 ($0.71), 50,591 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.03 ($0.73).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Company Profile (ASX:ACQ)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

