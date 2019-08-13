Adalta (ASX:1AD) Trading Down 18.8%

Shares of Adalta Ltd (ASX:1AD) fell 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), 1,400,751 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

Adalta Company Profile (ASX:1AD)

AdAlta Limited, a drug discovery and development company, develops protein therapeutics. The company focuses on developing its lead i-body drug candidate, AD-114, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases. It has a collaborative partnership with Excellerate Bioscience to advance the development of its i-body pipeline.

