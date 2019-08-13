Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.81.

ADMS stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.51. 27,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,419. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $168.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 130.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 536,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 229,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 274,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 228,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 174,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 109,989 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

