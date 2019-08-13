ADT (NYSE:ADT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.58

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 20323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -87.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ADT by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,420,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 900,173 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 110,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

