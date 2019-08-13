Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith Sells 8,388 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $281,249.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darla M. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Darla M. Smith sold 27,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $795,150.00.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,213,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,107,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $7,182,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

