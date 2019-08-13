Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Trading Down 12.5%

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 141,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 75,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock has a market cap of $51.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.