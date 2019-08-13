Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.62. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 176,229 shares traded.

AAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, GMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 million and a PE ratio of 15.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

