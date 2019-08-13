Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

AVK stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

