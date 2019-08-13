Aeon Metals (ASX:AML) Shares Down 6.1%

Aeon Metals Ltd (ASX:AML)’s share price was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 18,239,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.20. The company has a market cap of $104.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.92.

About Aeon Metals (ASX:AML)

Aeon Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, cobalt, gold, lead, zinc, molybdenum, silver, and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Walford Creek project comprising 3 exploration permits covering an area of 173 square kilometers located in northwest Queensland.

