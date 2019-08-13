AGNC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 22,596 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,673% compared to the typical daily volume of 815 put options.

In other AGNC Investment news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $127,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $22,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 97,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,029.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,049. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 57.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,477 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 60.1% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.70%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

