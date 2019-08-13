AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Citigroup raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89.

AIB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

