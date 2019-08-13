AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.03

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 30648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

