Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,032.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,915.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,659 shares of company stock valued at $464,239 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

