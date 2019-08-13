AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Position Boosted by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AK Steel makes up approximately 1.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 1.33% of AK Steel worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 234,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AK Steel by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 350,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 162,611 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,242,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,709. The company has a market cap of $771.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKS. Citigroup set a $3.00 price objective on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of AK Steel in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AK Steel from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS).

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.