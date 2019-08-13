Alchemint Standards 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,847.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $619,202.00 and $11,847.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00273063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.01358177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00097101 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.