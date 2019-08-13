Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,405. The company has a market cap of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $16.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 50.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 33,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

