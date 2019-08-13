Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $30,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,093,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 356,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,862,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,546,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,957,000 after acquiring an additional 168,461 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,665,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,924,000 after acquiring an additional 148,349 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,610,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,577,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 4,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $646,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,406,710.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $553,792.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $10,093,978. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The stock had a trading volume of 33,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.15. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.81 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.