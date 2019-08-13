Alexium International Group (ASX:AJX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Alexium International Group Ltd (ASX:AJX) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.10), approximately 404,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.91, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 8.45.

About Alexium International Group (ASX:AJX)

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

