Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives $3.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

ALIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,710. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.21.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

