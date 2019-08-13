ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5875 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

ALLETE has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ALLETE has a payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

NYSE:ALE opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. ValuEngine raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

In related news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $510,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $60,292.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $1,476,620 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

