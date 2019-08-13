Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lowered by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,660.9% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after acquiring an additional 625,018 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 127,265.7% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 445,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 445,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 723,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $755,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,812 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $427,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,291.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $22.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,197.68. 51,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,157. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $823.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,152.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

