Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Trimmed by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $237,900,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 209,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,924,000 after buying an additional 132,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 92,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,127,000 after buying an additional 70,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $20.91 on Tuesday, hitting $1,195.41. 47,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,103. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,152.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

